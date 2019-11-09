Medvec extends Springfield lead a little further over Reserve

In a rematch from the regular season, Springfield hosts Western Reserve

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a rematch from the regular season, Springfield hosts Western Reserve in a 1 vs. 8 matchup in Division VI, Region 21.

Springfield grabbed a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter with a Clay Medvec field goal from 36 yards away.

They extended the lead to 10-0 with 11:24 remaining in the first half with a David Duvall 29 yard touchdown run.

Medvec connected on another field goal with just under four minutes remaining in the first half, this time from 22 yards away to give the Tigers a 13-0 lead.

