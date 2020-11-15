Highlights: Springfield holds off Fort Frye, advances to second straight state championship game

Springfield held off Fort Frye in the final seconds, coming away with a 16-13 victory in the Division VI State Semifinals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield held off Fort Frye in the final seconds, coming away with a 16-13 victory in the Division VI State Semifinals Saturday night at Zanesville High School.

Clay Medvec’s 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers the lead for good.

In the final seconds, the Tigers held the Cadets on fourth down from Springfield redzone, to seal the victory.

Springfield got on the board on its’ first possession of the night. Austin Tindell scored on a 32-yard touchdown run giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Fort Frye answered back in the second quarter on Mason Long’s 3-yard touchdown run, which tied the game at 7-7.

Tindel put Springfield back in front on an Austin Tindell 7-yard run. The extra point was no-good, but the Tigers held a 13-7 advantage at halftime.

The Cadets got off to a fast start in the second half, with Ian Ellis capping off the quick drive with a short touchdown plunge. The 2-point conversion was no good, and the game stayed tied 13-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

Springfield advances to face undefeated Coldwater (11-0) in the Division VI state championship game Sunday at 5 p.m. at The Fortress in Obetz, Ohio.