NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Tigers girls volleyball schedule is below:
Schedule
Aug. 21 – Cardinal Mooney
Aug. 22 – at Lowellville
Aug. 24 – McDonald
Aug. 28 – at Liberty
Aug. 29 – at Sebring
Aug. 31 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 5 – at Waterloo
Sept. 7 – at Western Reserve
Sept. 11 – Ursuline
Sept. 12 – Mineral Ridge
Sept. 14 – Lowellville
Sept. 19 – at McDonald
Sept. 21 – Sebring
Sept. 25 – at Brookfield
Sept. 26 – at Jackson-Milton
Sept. 28 – Waterloo
Oct. 2 – Poland
Oct. 3 – Western Reserve
Oct. 5 – at Mineral Ridge
Oct. 9 – East Palestine
Oct. 10 – at Columbiana
Oct. 11 – at Struthers
Springfield Local High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the SLHS soccer schedule please contact support.