NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Tigers girls volleyball schedule is below:

Schedule

Aug. 21 – Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 22 – at Lowellville

Aug. 24 – McDonald

Aug. 28 – at Liberty

Aug. 29 – at Sebring

Aug. 31 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 5 – at Waterloo

Sept. 7 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 11 – Ursuline

Sept. 12 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 14 – Lowellville

Sept. 19 – at McDonald

Sept. 21 – Sebring

Sept. 25 – at Brookfield

Sept. 26 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 28 – Waterloo

Oct. 2 – Poland

Oct. 3 – Western Reserve

Oct. 5 – at Mineral Ridge

Oct. 9 – East Palestine

Oct. 10 – at Columbiana

Oct. 11 – at Struthers

Springfield Local High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the SLHS soccer schedule please contact support.