NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Tigers’ girls’ soccer schedule is below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 19 – South Range

• Aug. 21 – Salem

• Aug. 23 – at Crestview

• Aug. 28 – Waterloo

• Aug. 30 – at Champion

• Sept. 6 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 11 – at Brookfield

• Sept. 13 – Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 18 – at Liberty

• Sept. 20 – Crestview

• Sept. 25 – at Waterloo

• Sept. 27 – Champion

• Oct. 2 – at Newton Falls

• Oct. 4 – Brookfield

• Oct. 5 – at United

• Oct. 9 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Oct. 11 – Liberty

Springfield Local High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442

Stadium location: 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442

