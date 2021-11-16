Springfield High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Back to the future. Jeff Brink returns to Springfield after previously serving as the Tigers’ head basketball coach from 1998 to 2003, leading the program to a 94-19 record. During his tenure, he led the Tigers to a 45-game Inter-County League win streak and 4 straight ICL championships. Not to mention the school’s first trip to the regionals in 35 years (2003, def. St. Thomas Aquinas in Salem District).

Brink coached Salem (2004-06) and Hudson (2007-21) after leaving Springfield.

The Tigers return a trio of starters from last year’s team in Alex Wharry (14 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5 apg), Alex Rothwell (11.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg) and Beau Brungard (12 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.1 apg). “We hope that they can carry the team while we work in our younger players as they gain varsity experience,” indicates Brink. Senior Jake Joyce will also be back in the mix for playing time this season.

Coach Brink will have a large group of incoming players in juniors Brandon Price, Seandelle Gardner, Cage Glehorn and Nico Servido to go along with sophomores Sean Guerriero, Dylan Sheely and Colton Ruark as well as freshman Kaesen Kosek.

“Expectations are always extremely high at Springfield,” Brink adds. “With the success that the program has enjoyed for decades, the community and district will be expecting continued success. There will no doubt be a transition period with a new coaching staff, and the lack of a pre-season due to the extended football playoffs, but we hope to continue to work to lay the foundation of the program through the early season so we’re playing high-level basketball as we head into January and the stretch run.”

The Tigers are scheduled to begin the season on December 4 against Salem.

Springfield Tigers

Head Coach: Jeff Brink

2020-21 Record: 18-5 (12-2), 2nd place in MVAC Scarlet

Last 5-Year Record: 87-36 (70.7%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 66.0

Scoring Defense: 53.9

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: RJ Smith – 14.1

Rebounding: Alex Rothwell – 10.1

Assists: Adam Wharry – 4.5

Field Goal Percentage: Alex Rothwell – 59.4%

Three-Point Percentage: RJ Smith – 38.1%

Free Throw Percentage: Clayton Medvec – 58.8%

2020-21 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings (League Record)

McDonald – 13-1

Springfield – 12-2

Waterloo – 10-4

Jackson-Milton – 7-7

Lowellville – 5-9

Mineral Ridge – 5-9

Western Reserve – 3-11

Sebring – 1-13

PREVIEW

-Springfield featured 5 double-digit scorers last winter (RJ Smith, 14.1; Adam Wharry, 13.9; Beau Brungard, 12.0; Alex Rothwell, 11.3; Clay Medvec, 10.3).

-Twelve years ago, Springfield suffered through their last losing season (2009-10: 9-12)

-The Tigers posted their 3rd straight season with at least 18 wins.

-In the MVAC, the Tigers have won 42 of 56 league games since the league started in 2017. However, Springfield hasn’t won a league championship since 2015-16.

-Senior Adam Wharry saw his numbers improve from averaging 6.1 points and 2.4 assists as a sophomore (2019-20) to last year’s effort of 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

-Another senior Beau Brungard has made 103 three-pointers and shot at last 34% over his three years at Springfield. He averaged 12.0 points and 4.3 rebounds to go along with his 3.1 assists last season.

-Senior Alex Rothwell made a real impression last year as he compiled a double-double for the season (11.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg) and shot nearly 60% from the floor (59.4%).

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 4 – at Salem

Dec. 10 – Crestview

Dec. 14 – Sebring

Dec. 17 – at Mineral Ridge

Dec. 21 – at Lowellville

Dec. 28 – South Range

Jan. 4 – Western Reserve

Jan. 7 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 11 – at Waterloo

Jan. 14 – McDonald

Jan. 18 – at Poland

Jan. 21 – at Sebring

Jan. 22 – Ursuline

Jan. 25 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 28 – Lowellville

Feb. 1 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 4 – at Jackson-Milton

Feb.8 – Waterloo

Feb. 11 – at McDonald

Feb. 15 – at Girard

Feb. 18 – at LaBrae

TBD vs. Hubbard