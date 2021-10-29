Springfield High School Basketball Schedules

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Springfield Local High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 4 – at Salem
Dec. 10 – Crestview
Dec. 14 – Sebring
Dec. 17 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 21 – at Lowellville
Dec. 28 – South Range
Jan. 4 – Western Reserve
Jan. 7 – Jackson-Milton
Jan. 11 – at Waterloo
Jan. 14 – McDonald
Jan. 18 – at Poland
Jan. 21 – at Sebring
Jan. 22 – Ursuline
Jan. 25 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 28 – Lowellville
Feb. 1 – at Western Reserve
Feb. 4 – at Jackson-Milton
Feb. 8 – Waterloo
Feb. 11 – at McDonald
Feb. 15 – at Girard
Feb. 18 – at LaBrae
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 29 – Crestview
Dec. 2 – at Liberty
Dec. 6 – Brookfield
Dec. 9 – at McDonald
Dec. 13 – Sebring
Dec. 16 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 20 – at Lowellville
Dec. 22 – at Columbiana
Dec. 27 – East Palestine
Dec. 30 – at United
Jan. 3 – Western Reserve
Jan. 6 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 10 – Waterloo
Jan. 13 – McDonald
Jan. 20 – at Sebring
Jan. 24 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 27 – Lowellville
Jan. 31 – at Western Reserve
Feb. 3 – Jackson-Milton
Feb. 7 – at Waterloo
Feb. 10 – LaBrae
Springfield High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Springfield Local School website
If you have corrections to the SHS basketball schedule. please contact support.