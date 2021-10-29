Springfield High School Basketball Schedules

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Springfield Local High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 4 – at Salem

Dec. 10 – Crestview

Dec. 14 – Sebring

Dec. 17 – at Mineral Ridge

Dec. 21 – at Lowellville

Dec. 28 – South Range

Jan. 4 – Western Reserve

Jan. 7 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 11 – at Waterloo

Jan. 14 – McDonald

Jan. 18 – at Poland

Jan. 21 – at Sebring

Jan. 22 – Ursuline

Jan. 25 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 28 – Lowellville

Feb. 1 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 4 – at Jackson-Milton

Feb. 8 – Waterloo

Feb. 11 – at McDonald

Feb. 15 – at Girard

Feb. 18 – at LaBrae

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 29 – Crestview

Dec. 2 – at Liberty

Dec. 6 – Brookfield

Dec. 9 – at McDonald

Dec. 13 – Sebring

Dec. 16 – at Mineral Ridge

Dec. 20 – at Lowellville

Dec. 22 – at Columbiana

Dec. 27 – East Palestine

Dec. 30 – at United

Jan. 3 – Western Reserve

Jan. 6 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 10 – Waterloo

Jan. 13 – McDonald

Jan. 20 – at Sebring

Jan. 24 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 27 – Lowellville

Jan. 31 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 3 – Jackson-Milton

Feb. 7 – at Waterloo

Feb. 10 – LaBrae

Springfield High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442

