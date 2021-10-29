Springfield High School Basketball Schedules

Springfield Tigers High School Basketball Schedule

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Springfield Local High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 4 – at Salem
Dec. 10 – Crestview
Dec. 14 – Sebring
Dec. 17 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 21 – at Lowellville
Dec. 28 – South Range
Jan. 4 – Western Reserve
Jan. 7 – Jackson-Milton
Jan. 11 – at Waterloo
Jan. 14 – McDonald
Jan. 18 – at Poland
Jan. 21 – at Sebring
Jan. 22 – Ursuline
Jan. 25 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 28 – Lowellville
Feb. 1 – at Western Reserve
Feb. 4 – at Jackson-Milton
Feb. 8 – Waterloo
Feb. 11 – at McDonald
Feb. 15 – at Girard
Feb. 18 – at LaBrae

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 29 – Crestview
Dec. 2 – at Liberty
Dec. 6 – Brookfield
Dec. 9 – at McDonald
Dec. 13 – Sebring
Dec. 16 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 20 – at Lowellville
Dec. 22 – at Columbiana
Dec. 27 – East Palestine
Dec. 30 – at United
Jan. 3 – Western Reserve
Jan. 6 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 10 – Waterloo
Jan. 13 – McDonald
Jan. 20 – at Sebring
Jan. 24 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 27 – Lowellville
Jan. 31 – at Western Reserve
Feb. 3 – Jackson-Milton
Feb. 7 – at Waterloo
Feb. 10 – LaBrae

Springfield High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442

