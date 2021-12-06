Springfield hands Brookfield their first loss of the season

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield girls were handed their first loss of the season Monday night as Springfield topped the Warriors 43-36.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The Tigers jumped in front early, going on a 13-3 run in the first quarter to take the lead.

Brookfield would chip away, cutting the deficit down to just one at the end of the third quarter.

But Springfield would outscore the Warriors 15-9 in the final frame to earn the win.

Jacey Mullen led the way for the Tigers with 25 points while Jameka Brungard and Madison Lesnak added 7.

For Brookfield, Sophie Hook had a team-high 12 while Anna Reichart had 10.

The Tigers move to 2-1 on the year while Brookfield drops to 3-1.