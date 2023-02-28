TRAFFORD, Pa. (WKBN) – Springfield Local graduate and Westminster basketball standout Drew Clark was named Second-Team All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference on Tuesday.

The awards are voted upon by the league’s head coaches.

This season, Clark averaged 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Clarks’ 43 blocked shots ranked third in the PAC. He finished the year with four double-doubles.

Warren JFK graduate Tyler James represented Westminster on the league’s Sportsmanship Team. He averaged 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season.

Westminster finished its season 14-12 overall and 12-8 in the PAC.