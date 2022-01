NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield girls basketball team defeated Western Reserve 39-38 in overtime Monday night.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Kaila Lamorticella led the Tigers with 11. Marianna Tuscano finished with 9.

Western Reserve’s Linny Jones paced the Blue Devils with 14. Broke Schantz tallied 10.

Springfield improves to 10-1 on the season. Western Reserve drops to 4-6.