Springfield Girls Soccer tops Ursuline; Tigers stay unbeaten

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield topped Ursuline 3-1 in girls high school soccer action Wednesday night.
Kylee Kosek, Kylie Medvec and Brionna Holt each scored a goal for the Tigers in the win.
Gracie Venturella had two assists for Springfield.
Olivia Puhalla tallied the lone score for the Irish on a penalty kick in the setback.
Goalkeeper Caitlin Cappelli piled up eight saves for Springfield in the win, while Tanner Shade finished with seven saves for Ursuline.
Springfield improves to 9-0 overall on the season, while Ursuline drops to 6-3-2.