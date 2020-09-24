Springfield Girls Soccer tops Ursuline; Tigers stay unbeaten

Kylee Kosek, Kylie Medvec and Brionna Holt each scored a goal for the Tigers in the win

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield topped Ursuline 3-1 in girls high school soccer action Wednesday night.

Kylee Kosek, Kylie Medvec and Brionna Holt each scored a goal for the Tigers in the win.

Gracie Venturella had two assists for Springfield.

Olivia Puhalla tallied the lone score for the Irish on a penalty kick in the setback.

Goalkeeper Caitlin Cappelli piled up eight saves for Springfield in the win, while Tanner Shade finished with seven saves for Ursuline.

Springfield improves to 9-0 overall on the season, while Ursuline drops to 6-3-2.