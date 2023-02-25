GRAND VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield girls basketball team were crowned district champs for a second consecutive year after a 43-21 win over Cornerstone Christian Academy.

The stifling Springfield defense held CCA to just 2 points in the second quarter and 4 points in the third. The Tigers would rip off a 19-6 run during those two quarters.

Jameka Brungard led the Tigers in scoring with a game-high 14 points and Jacey Mullen also scored 9 points.

Marianna Toscano added 6 points on two 3-pointers for Springfield and Ava Vecchione also scored six.

Springfield improves to 22-3 on the season with the district championship and now move onto the regional semifinals.