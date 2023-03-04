MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield girls basketball team topped Buckeye Central 34-28 to advance to the Division IV girls basketball state final four on Saturday night at Perry High School.

It is the first trip to state in program history.

Tigers’ senior Jaycee Mullen led the way for the Tigers with 13 points on the night.

With the win, Springfield improves to 24-3 overall on the season.

The Tigers advance to face Toledo Christian in the Division IV State Semifinals On Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at UD Arena at the University of Dayton.