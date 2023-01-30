NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 34-19 win over Western Reserve, Springfield clinched the outright MVAC title with a perfect 11-0 conference record so far.

On the night she was honored as Springfield basketball’s all-time leading scorer, senior Jacey Mullen scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Tigers, while Marianna Tuscano also added 9 points.

Western Reserve’s Brook Schantz led the Blue Devils with seven points in the loss.

Reserve drops to to 12-7 on the season and 7-4 in MVAC play.

Springfield improves to an impressive 17-2 and 11-0 in conference play with only a few games left in the regular season.