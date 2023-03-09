DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield girls basketball team’s historic season comes to an end in the OHSAA State Semifinals after a 57-29 loss to Toledo Christian.

Watch full highlights from the game and hear from Sports Team 27’s Josh Frketic in Dayton for postgame reaction above.

Springfield was led in scoring by senior Jacey Mullen with 10 points and 10 rebounds while Jameka Brungard added 8 points.

“We kind of figured with two first-time teams, whoever kind of got into the flow of the game first would have a pretty big advantage and unfortunately, it was them,” said Springfield head coach John Matisi. “They kind of controlled the tempo and it just took us too long to figure it out and we were down by the time we got our footing and it was just too big of a hill to climb.”

Toledo Christian was paced by Kendall Braden, who led all scorers with 21 points, and Kaylona Butler would also pitch in 19 points.

“That was the message in the locker room is we’re just so happy for the girls, we just, we told them all day today, yesterday, to just look around,” Matisi said. “It’s been such a special experience, you know? That’s what we’re going to remember from this.”

The Tigers end their season 24-4 after claiming a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference title, a district championship and the program’s first-ever regional championship.