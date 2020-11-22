Coldwater capitalizes off Springfield turnover in OHSAA Division VI State Championship

The Springfield Tigers are looking for their first state championship in program history

MASSILLION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers and Coldwater Cavaliers are battling for the Division VI State Championship in Massillion Sunday evening at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

The Cavaliers would take the lead on their first possession when Myles Blasingame found Zack McKibben on a long touchdown pass to make it 7-0 Coldwater early in the first quarter.

Springfield would level the score halfway through the first quarter when Beau Brungard found Nick Slike for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 7-7.

The score would remain 7-7 for the rest of the first quarter.

Brungard would give Springfield the lead with 9:21 left in the 2nd quarter when he took a run 45-yards to the house to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead.

Coldwater would answer on an 80-yard drive that would be capped off when Blasingame found McKibben for another touchdown, this time from 5-yards out to make it 14-14 late in the 2nd quarter.

Just before the half, off a Springfield turnover, Coldwater would retake the lead off a Blasingame one-yard touchdown run to make it 21-14 at the break.

Follow this story for updates throughout the game.

Both teams entered the game at 11-0.

This is the final game of the Ohio high school football season in 2020.