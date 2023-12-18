SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Mariana Tuscano and Regan Rogenski led the Lady Tigers with 10 points apiece in Springfield’s 57-9 win at Sebring.

Ava Vecchione and Kristina Vecchione each added 8 points.

Ten different players scored for Springfield. The Lady Tigers led at halftime, 38-2.

Springfield (6-2) will meet Mineral Ridge (8-0) in a battle for first place in the MVAC Scarlet Tier on Thursday.

Senior Nevaeh Sanor paced the Trojans with 6 points.

Sebring will take on Western Reserve in Berlin Center on Thursday.