Springfield continues early season dominance in shutout victory

The Tigers move to 4-0 on the season in the win

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers rolled into Lowellville red hot, taking on a previously unbeaten Lowellville team, and stayed hot winning 49-0 Friday night.

The Tigers offense put on a show, including potentially the play of the year in the second quarter, with Garrett Walker doing his best ‘Barry Sanders’ impression in route to a 60 yard touchdown.

