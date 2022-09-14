NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield girls soccer head coach Justin Kosek recorded his 100th victory with the Tigers in a 6-0 victory over Brookfield in MVAC action on Wednesday night.

It is the Tigers’ third shutout of the season.

Sam Shafer and Brionna Holt led the Tigers with two goals apiece. Ava Vecchione and Maddie Page each added a goal in the win.

Caitlin Cappelli had six saves while Emma Mills had one for the Tigers.

Springfield picks up its fifth win of the season and returns to action Monday night on the road at Garfield in an MVAC matchup.