MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield girls basketball team defeated Maplewood 36-31 Saturday at Mineral Ridge to claim the Division IV district championship.

Junior Jacey Mullen lead the Tigers with 11 points.

Springfield trailed Maplewood 16-15 at the half.

Springfield improves to 21-4 on the season.