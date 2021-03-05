Springfield captures district title with win over Pymatuning Valley

Springfield is heading back to the regionals after they captured a district championship Friday night

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield boys basketball team grabbed the Division III Northeast District Championship on Friday with a 63-53 win over Pymatuning Valley.

The Tigers led by just one after the first quarter but went on a 23-8 run in the second quarter to extend the lead.

Beau Brungard led the way for Springfield with 16 points while Clay Medvec and RJ Smith each had 15 points.

Springfield advances to the Division III Regional Semifinals where they will play Norwayne Tuesday at Twinsburg High School with tipoff at 8 p.m.

The Tigers are now 18-4 on the season.