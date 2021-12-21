LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield boys basketball team defeated Lowellville 58-54 Tuesday night to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Springfield’s Beau Brungard drilled a half-court buzzer beater to give the Tigers a 30-27 lead at halftime.

Three Tigers finished the game in double figures. Senior Adam Wharry paced the Tigers with 22 points.

Springfield will be back in action on Dec. 28 against South Range. Lowellville drops to 6-2 and will face Campbell Memorial on Dec. 28.