Springfield basketball standout Drew Clark makes college choice official

Springfield Senior Drew Clark officially signed with Westminster Basketball on Wednesday.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield senior standout Drew Clark made his college choice official.



The WKBN Starting Five winner signed to play college basketball at Westminster College on Wednesday.

He chose the Titans over Point Park and Geneva.

This past season, Clark was named Division Three All-Ohio First Team.

He led the Tigers in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 19.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game this season.

During his career, Clark helped Springfield win two district titles and finished as regional runner-up twice. He finished his high school career with 1,251 career points.