NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield standout A.J. Stallsmith has officially signed to continue his baseball career at the University of Mount Union.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Friday.

As the Tigers’ starting shortstop last season, Stallsmith batted .352.

He also posted a slugging-percentage of .493, and an OPS of .960.

Stallsmith did not pitch a great deal in 2021 but will be leaned on in that department more in 2022.

He chose to play for the Purple Raiders over Muskingum, John Carroll, Thiel, and Seton Hill.