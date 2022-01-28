YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA boys’ basketball tournament draw will be announced on Sunday, February 6.
Familiar sites – Salem and Howland – will host the Northeast Districts in Division III. Twenty-five schools will make up the two tournaments. Nearly half the teams in the field have winning records (14) with five (Campbell Memorial, Jefferson, LaBrae, Liberty, Springfield) currently boasting a winning percentage of 70% or higher.
Berkshire
Record: 6-8
Note: Opened the season with a 2-5 record. Since then Berkshire has won four of their last seven games.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Trinity; 1/29 at Rootstown; 2/1 vs. Crestwood
Cardinal
Record: 8-7
Note: Won three of their last four contests
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Cuyahoga Heights; 2/1 vs. Kirtland; 2/4 at Crestwood
Cardinal Mooney
Record: 9-6
Note: Mooney defeated Howland (53-52) last Friday to end their three-game skid.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/29 vs. Erie McDowell; 2/1 vs. East; 2/4 at Steubenville
Champion
Record: 3-11
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Garfield; 1/29 vs. Windham; 2/1 at Campbell Memorial
Columbiana
Record: 7-8
Note: The Clippers have won six of their last nine games dating back to December 28.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Valley Christian; 2/1 vs. United; 2/4 at Leetonia
Conneaut
Record: 2-10
Upcoming Schedule: 1/29 at Fairport Harding; 1/31 vs. Edgewood; 2/1 vs. Erie First Christian
Crestview
Record: 4-11
Note: The Rebels snapped a six-game slide on Tuesday with their 67-63 win over Champion on the road.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Brookfield; 2/1 at Newton Falls; 2/4 vs. Campbell Memorial
Crestwood
Record: 0-13
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Brooklyn; 1/29 at Southington; 2/1 at Berkshire
East Palestine
Record: 2-13
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Southern; 2/1 vs. Wellsville; 2/4 at United
Garrettsville Garfield
Record: 9-7
Note: The G-Men opened the year with a 4-1 mark. Over their last eight games, they’ve won four contests.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Champion; 1/29 at Newton Falls; 2/1 at Liberty
Grand Valley
Record: 9-8
Note: Lost three of their last four games.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Lutheran West; 1/29 at Kirtland; 2/4 vs. Berkshire
Jefferson
Record: 10-3
Note: The Falcons have won their last four games. During that stretch, Jefferson has averaged 71.5 points per game.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Girard; 2/1 vs. Niles; 2/4 vs. Struthers
Kirtland
Record: 4-6
Note: Defeated Berkshire, 64-55, to snap their three-game losing streak
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Independence; 1/29 vs. Grand Valley; 2/1 at Cardinal
LaBrae
Record: 10-2
Note: LaBrae has won six in a row since falling to Liberty on January 7 (70-60).
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Campbell Memorial; 2/1 vs. Brookfield; 2/4 vs. Liberty
Liberty
Record: 10-4
Note: Liberty’s four losses have come against Harding, Hoban, Struthers and Campbell. The Leopards have posted wins in five of their last six outings.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Newton Falls; 2/1 vs. Garfield; 2/4 at LaBrae
Campbell Memorial
Record: 13-1
Note: The Red Devils are riding a nine-game win streak. Campbell Memorial has scored 70-points or more in ten games this season
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at LaBrae; 1/29 vs. Fitch; 2/1 vs. Champion
Mineral Ridge
Record: 2-13
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Western Reserve; 2/1 at Sebring; 2/4 at Waterloo
Newton Falls
Record: 6-5
Note: The Tigers play six games over the next nine days. Newton Falls have won 6 of their last nine contests.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Liberty; 1/29 vs. Garfield; 2/1 vs. Crestview; 2/2 at Heartland Christian
Pymatuning Valley
Record: 7-6
Note: Began the season 1-3. The Lakers have won six of their last nine.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs Badger; 2/1 at Fairport Harding; 2/4 vs. Southington
Rootstown
Record: 5-7
Note: The Rovers opened the season with a 4-1 record.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Warren JFK; 1/29 vs. Berkshire; 2/1 at Field
South Range
Record: 3-12
Note: Raiders have won two of their last three games, registering wins over Niles (44-38) and Girard (59-43).
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Lakeview; 2/1 vs. Poland; 2/4 vs. Hubbard
Southeast
Record: 7-9
Note: The Pirates have lost four of their last five matchups.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas; 2/1 vs. Cloverleaf; 2/4 vs. Lake Center Christian
Springfield
Record: 15-0
Note: The Tigers have held nine of their 15 opponents to less than 50 points. Wins over Lowellville, South Range, Poland and Ursuline have highlighted their undefeated run.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Lowellville; 2/1 at Western Reserve; 2/4 at Jackson-Milton
United
Record: 7-5
Note: Before suffering a 50-48 setback to Southern on Wednesday, United had won three straight.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Wellsville; 2/1 at Columbiana; Feb. 2 at Lordstown
Waterloo
Record: 3-9
Note: The Vikings posted their third win in league play on Tuesday by topping McDonald, 71-58.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Sebring; 2/1 vs. Jackson-Milton; 2/4 vs. Mineral Ridge