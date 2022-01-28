YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA boys’ basketball tournament draw will be announced on Sunday, February 6.

Familiar sites – Salem and Howland – will host the Northeast Districts in Division III. Twenty-five schools will make up the two tournaments. Nearly half the teams in the field have winning records (14) with five (Campbell Memorial, Jefferson, LaBrae, Liberty, Springfield) currently boasting a winning percentage of 70% or higher.

Berkshire

Record: 6-8

Note: Opened the season with a 2-5 record. Since then Berkshire has won four of their last seven games.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Trinity; 1/29 at Rootstown; 2/1 vs. Crestwood

Cardinal

Record: 8-7

Note: Won three of their last four contests

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Cuyahoga Heights; 2/1 vs. Kirtland; 2/4 at Crestwood

Cardinal Mooney

Record: 9-6

Note: Mooney defeated Howland (53-52) last Friday to end their three-game skid.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/29 vs. Erie McDowell; 2/1 vs. East; 2/4 at Steubenville

Champion

Record: 3-11

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Garfield; 1/29 vs. Windham; 2/1 at Campbell Memorial

Columbiana

Record: 7-8

Note: The Clippers have won six of their last nine games dating back to December 28.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Valley Christian; 2/1 vs. United; 2/4 at Leetonia

Conneaut

Record: 2-10

Upcoming Schedule: 1/29 at Fairport Harding; 1/31 vs. Edgewood; 2/1 vs. Erie First Christian

Crestview

Record: 4-11

Note: The Rebels snapped a six-game slide on Tuesday with their 67-63 win over Champion on the road.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Brookfield; 2/1 at Newton Falls; 2/4 vs. Campbell Memorial

Crestwood

Record: 0-13

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Brooklyn; 1/29 at Southington; 2/1 at Berkshire

East Palestine

Record: 2-13

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Southern; 2/1 vs. Wellsville; 2/4 at United

Garrettsville Garfield

Record: 9-7

Note: The G-Men opened the year with a 4-1 mark. Over their last eight games, they’ve won four contests.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Champion; 1/29 at Newton Falls; 2/1 at Liberty

Grand Valley

Record: 9-8

Note: Lost three of their last four games.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Lutheran West; 1/29 at Kirtland; 2/4 vs. Berkshire

Jefferson

Record: 10-3

Note: The Falcons have won their last four games. During that stretch, Jefferson has averaged 71.5 points per game.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Girard; 2/1 vs. Niles; 2/4 vs. Struthers

Kirtland

Record: 4-6

Note: Defeated Berkshire, 64-55, to snap their three-game losing streak

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Independence; 1/29 vs. Grand Valley; 2/1 at Cardinal

LaBrae

Record: 10-2

Note: LaBrae has won six in a row since falling to Liberty on January 7 (70-60).

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Campbell Memorial; 2/1 vs. Brookfield; 2/4 vs. Liberty

Liberty

Record: 10-4

Note: Liberty’s four losses have come against Harding, Hoban, Struthers and Campbell. The Leopards have posted wins in five of their last six outings.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Newton Falls; 2/1 vs. Garfield; 2/4 at LaBrae

Campbell Memorial

Record: 13-1

Note: The Red Devils are riding a nine-game win streak. Campbell Memorial has scored 70-points or more in ten games this season

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at LaBrae; 1/29 vs. Fitch; 2/1 vs. Champion

Mineral Ridge

Record: 2-13

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Western Reserve; 2/1 at Sebring; 2/4 at Waterloo

Newton Falls

Record: 6-5

Note: The Tigers play six games over the next nine days. Newton Falls have won 6 of their last nine contests.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Liberty; 1/29 vs. Garfield; 2/1 vs. Crestview; 2/2 at Heartland Christian

Pymatuning Valley

Record: 7-6

Note: Began the season 1-3. The Lakers have won six of their last nine.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs Badger; 2/1 at Fairport Harding; 2/4 vs. Southington

Rootstown

Record: 5-7

Note: The Rovers opened the season with a 4-1 record.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Warren JFK; 1/29 vs. Berkshire; 2/1 at Field

South Range

Record: 3-12

Note: Raiders have won two of their last three games, registering wins over Niles (44-38) and Girard (59-43).

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Lakeview; 2/1 vs. Poland; 2/4 vs. Hubbard

Southeast

Record: 7-9

Note: The Pirates have lost four of their last five matchups.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas; 2/1 vs. Cloverleaf; 2/4 vs. Lake Center Christian

Springfield

Record: 15-0

Note: The Tigers have held nine of their 15 opponents to less than 50 points. Wins over Lowellville, South Range, Poland and Ursuline have highlighted their undefeated run.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Lowellville; 2/1 at Western Reserve; 2/4 at Jackson-Milton

United

Record: 7-5

Note: Before suffering a 50-48 setback to Southern on Wednesday, United had won three straight.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Wellsville; 2/1 at Columbiana; Feb. 2 at Lordstown

Waterloo

Record: 3-9

Note: The Vikings posted their third win in league play on Tuesday by topping McDonald, 71-58.

Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Sebring; 2/1 vs. Jackson-Milton; 2/4 vs. Mineral Ridge