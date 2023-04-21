NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield standout Jacey Mullen has officially committed to continue her basketball career at Washington & Jefferson.

She made the announcement on social media on Friday.

Mullen finished her high school career as Springfield’s all-time leading scorer, piling up more points than any girls or boys player in program history with 1,628 points and 1,001 rebounds.

During her senior season, Mullen averaged 17 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists per game.

For her efforts, Mullen was named to the WKBN Starting 5 Class of 2023.

She was also named First Team All-State in Division IV. She was also named MVAC Player of the Year and Mahoning County Player of the Year.

Mullen helped lead the Tigers to 24 wins last season, along with a conference, district, and regional championship.