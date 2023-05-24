NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield senior Seandelle Gardner has officially committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Baldwin Wallace.

A signing ceremony was held at Springfield Local High School on Wednesday.

In 12 games with the Tigers last season, Gardner caught 40 passes for 498 yards with 9 total touchdowns.

Defensively he amassed 27 tackles with one interception.

For his efforts during his senior season, Gardner was named First-Team All Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference.

He also earned First-Team Mahoning County All-Star, First-Team All-Northeastern Ohio, and First-Team Quad-County.

In addition, he was named Division IV All-Ohio Third Team.