SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield rolled past Garfield in the Division III District Semifinals at Salem High School on Monday night.

Beau Brungard led the Tigers with 19 points, while Adam Wharry tallied 17. Alex Rothwell also reached double-figures with 12 points in the win for Springfield.

Garfield was led by Anthony Demma who finished with 12 points.

With the win, Springfield improves to 24-1 on the season.



The Tigers advance to face the winner of Liberty/Cardinal Mooney in the Division III District Final on Friday at 7 p.m. at Salem High School.

Garfield’s season comes to an end with a mark of 16-10.