NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield got by Badger, 16-6, to win the sectional championship and advances to the district round to face Heartland Christian on Tuesday.

Kolten Ruark finished the game with four hits and six RBIs. Seandelle Gardner and Braden Butler each collected a pair of hits as well.

Butler pitched six innings, striking out four batters and allowing seven hits.

For Badger, Bradley Hamilton belted three base hits.