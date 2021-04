The Cleveland Indians logo is seen at the team’s Progressive Field stadium on December 16, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland baseball team announced they will be dropping the “Indians” from the team name after the 2021 season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

If you had a ticket to tonight's game, you will receive an email from the team with further instructions

CLEVELAND (WJW) The snow showers that blanketed most of Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning are impacting tonight’s game for the Cleveland Indians.

Tonight's game against the White Sox has been postponed and will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on May 31 when there is (hopefully) not snow on the ground.



If you have a ticket to tonight's postponed contest, you will receive an email with further details. pic.twitter.com/HoadMt7R9X — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 21, 2021

The Indians were scheduled to take on the White SOX at Progressive Field. Instead, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 31.

If you had a ticket to tonight’s game, you will receive an email from the team with further instructions.