YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – From championships to record-breaking seasons, 2021 was another great year for sports here in the Valley and nationwide. Let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable sports stories of this past year.

JANUARY

The Browns picked up their first postseason win since the 1994 season, beating the Steelers 48-37.

MARCH

The McDonald girls basketball team reached the state championship game for the first time in 20 years.

Hickory boys basketball made a trip to Hershey after advancing to the state final for the first time since 1961.

Reynolds wrestling won its fifth straight state championship.

YSU’s Doug Phillips picked up his first win as the Penguins’ head coach.

Youngstown native Troy Hill signed with the Browns.

APRIL

The YSU women’s bowling team advanced to its first-ever NCAA tournament.

The NFL Draft was held in Cleveland.

MAY

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers kicked off its first season in the MLB Draft League.

YSU softball captured the program’s first-ever Horizon League regular-season title and tied the school record for most wins in a season with 36.

JUNE

The South Range softball team reached the state final for just the second time.

Warren JFK baseball claimed its first state championship in program history.

JULY

We named our Student Athletes of the Year: Hickory’s Connor Evans and Poland’s Jackie Grisdale.

The Cleveland Indians became the Cleveland Guardians.

NOVEMBER

Crestview boys soccer advanced to the state championship game for the first time in program history.

DECEMBER

The Ursuline football team reached the state final for the first time in 11 years.

Farrell advanced to the state semifinal and went 11-1 on the season.

We announced our Big 22 Class of 2021 and 5 Blocks of Granite.

Springfield’s Beau Brungard was named the Ohio Player of the Year for the third straight year.

Farrell’s Anthony Stallworth was named the Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

After winning just 22 games last season, the Cavaliers are 19-13 and fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The YSU women’s basketball team is also off to a hot start. The 11-1 Penguins are a perfect 5-0 in conference play.