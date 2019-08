YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - High school football season in Ohio will kick off this Thursday with Mooney and Chaney locking horns to begin the 2019 year. The Chaney Cowboys are returning to action for the first time in nine years. Their last game took place on October 29, 2010 when the Cowboys dropped a 35-7 decision to Howland. Mooney is seeking their 14th playoff trip in the last 17 years. Last year was an anomaly as the Cardinals have missed week eleven for only the third time since 2003.

2019 High School Football Game of the Week Thursday, August 29, 2019 (LIVE, MyYTV) Cardinal Mooney at Chaney