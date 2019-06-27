Spikes’ six-run first inning too much for Scrappers to overcome

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The State College Spikes raced out to an early lead and beat the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 8-4 on Wednesday night.

The Spikes sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring three runs before recording an out. By the time the first inning ended, the Scrappers were down 6-0.

Mahoning Valley would get their first run in the top of the fourth inning. Brayan Rocchio doubled and moved to third on a fielding error to start the inning. Ray Delgado would then bring in the run with and RBI ground out.

After the Spikes added two more runs, the Scrappers made a run at them in the top of the seventh inning. Bryan Lavastida doubled to drive in George Valera and Jonathan Lopez. Lavastida would also eventually score on a bases loaded walk drawn by Korey Holland. The last run cutting the Scrappers deficit to four runs, but they would not get any closer.

Liam Jenkins (0-1) started and took the loss in 0.2 innings pitched. He allowed 6 runs, 5 earned, on 6 hits. Jenkins walked 1 and did not record a strikeout. Jose Oca followed with 3.1 innings of work. He allowed 1 earned run on 2 hits. Oca walked 1 and struck out 1. Jerson Ramirez then went 2.0 innings in relief. He allowed 1 earned run on 3 hits. Ramirez walked 1 and struck out 2. Tim Herrin pitched the final 2.0 innings of the game. He allowed 1 hit while striking out 1.

The Scrappers (7-5) and Spikes continue their series on Thursday night at Medlar Field. Matt Turner gets the start for Mahoning Valley. First pitch is set for 7:05. The Scrappers return home on Friday night to face the Batavia Muckdogs.

Courtesy: Mahoning Valley Scrappers