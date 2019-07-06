Spikes pound Scrappers for 8th-straight win at Eastwood Field

9 runs in the first three innings helped State College beat up on the Scrappers at Eastwood Field Friday night

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The State College Spikes plated 9 runs in the first three innings to pace themselves past the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 13-6 Friday night at Eastwood Field.

It is the Spikes’ 8th-straight win at Eastwood Field, Mahoning Valley’s last home win over State College was September 1st, 2017.

Carlos Vargas had a round start, going just 2.1 innings allowing 10 hits, 9 earned runs and has two wild pitches.

The Scrappers’ George Valera hit his 4th home run of the season in the 3rd inning which is the most on the team.

Mahoning Valley will look to avoid the sweep Saturday night with first pitch slated for 7:05PM.