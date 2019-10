NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team defeated Lakeview, 5-0 Saturday in a Division II District Championship at Bo Rein Stadium.

The Tigers controlled the possession early and often on a rainy day in Niles. Junior Jordan Sperling scored two first-half goals for Howland.

With the win, Howland advances to the Division II Regional Semifinals. The game is scheduled for next Wednesday at 7 PM at Ravenna High School.