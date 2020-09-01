Speedy Springfield outpaces Labrae in win over the Vikings

Springfield scored six straight goals in the first half and never looked back against LaBrae

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers girls soccer team scored nine goals en route to a big win over LaBrae, 9-2.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the game.

The Vikings got on the board first when Helena Meeks fired a shot from 40 yards out and found the back of the net.

But Springfield would score the next six straight goals to take a 6-1 lead at halftime.

Kylee Kosek had a hat trick for the Tigers while Kaila LaMorticella scored twice.

Gracie Venturella, Gianna Latronica, Kylie Medvec and Emma Sanders each added a goal for Springfield.

Laura McCoy scored the lone other goal for LaBrae.

Springfield improves to 3-0 while the Vikings fall to 2-1.