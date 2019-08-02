Speed and Power: Brookfield looking to muscle their way into playoffs

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for a reason why Brookfield is the team to beat in the AAC this season, senior running back Tyler Briggs is squatting 515 pounds, five times.

“Tyler Briggs is probably one of the best players around here on both sides of the ball,” said Brookfield head coach Randy Clark. “He’s a power runner. He’s a heck of a defensive player, sneaky speed, and he’s smart, very football smart. Works hard and what he is, he’s an overall team player.”

And Briggs has lofty goals. He rushed 1,200 yards in eight games last year and wants to break 2,000 this season.

“It’s just very hard for one person to take me down. It takes a whole team,” Briggs said. “Shoulders down and go through every one. Just bring a lot of intensity every play. Just every time I’m out on the field, just don’t leave anything back”

But Briggs won’t do it alone. The Warriors have plenty of speed to go around as well, with junior quarterback Haden Gibson poised for a breakout season.

“We just come every day,” Gibson said. “We work hard and everyone’s kind of been watching us since we were down in squigs and peewees and all that, waiting for us to get up here.”

“Well, this group here, the sky’s the limit,” Clark said. “And they know what it’s going to take to do it and we’re not quite there yet but have a lot of potential. They hate losing. They know I hate losing and we’re going to do everything we possibly can in our capability to change that.”