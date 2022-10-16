YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Special teams is often a forgotten part of the game until it costs — or wins — you a game. In this week’s Top Plays of the Week, we have a special presentation, highlighted by four special teams plays.

Play No. 5: we start out in the college ranks, Youngstown State’s Latrell Fordham, 98 yards to the house in a thrilling back and forth 48-40 win for the Penguins.

Play No. 4: Sticking with special teams, how about a fake extra point from Canfield? Gavin Ramun rolls out and throws a dime to the back corner, where Hunter Kanot makes a great catch over a defender to haul it in! Plus, this was right after Ramun caught the touchdown in the Cardinals’ big win over Howland.

Play No. 3: Are you sensing a theme? Lowellville’s Matthew Lucido back to punt, leading 14-0, but it’s another fake. He drops a dime to Landon Esewein for the first down. Lucido would catch his second touchdown of the game to cap off the drive in the Rockets huge win over Mineral Ridge.

Play No. 2: Farrell’s Kylon Wilson is back to return the Sharon punt, and he smartly scoops up the punt and takes it 72 yards for the touchdown. Wilson adds 46- and 49-yard TD runs and was named our WKBN Player of the Game.

Play number 1: The only non-special teams play, but it was still special. Mitch Davidson looking for Bryce Oliver down the field — and it’s snagged one-handed! Davidson and Oliver 12 times in the win, highlighted by our Top Play of the Week.