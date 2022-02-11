BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a welcomed announcement for the West Branch football team Friday, as the school board announced Tim Cooper as the new head coach of the Warriors.

“Super exciting moment,” Cooper says.

“I have been waiting for this and I am just really excited to get the chance here, this is such a great place, special place to be.”

It is a familiar face for West Branch. Cooper has been with the Warriors program since 2017 and is someone the team seems ready to play for.

“You know our kids are so special and you can see that with the reaction they had,” says Cooper.

“We have a great group of seniors coming up and we are really excited about the future of this program.”

Cooper takes over for Ken Harris who helped lead the Warriors to 23 wins in three seasons including two EBC titles, and the programs first 10-0 season since 2004.

Even though Harris resigned earlier this year, don’t expect him to be far from Cooper and the Warriors.

“Coach Harris will still be here,” says Coopers.

“He is just a special person and I am just really excited to get this opportunity.”

With All-State quarterback Dru DeShields returning for West Branch next season, Cooper knows the expectations are high, but is ready to tackle them head on.

“Dru is a very special player and you have been able to witness it the last few years,” Cooper says.

“But it goes deeper than that. We have five or six lineman coming back, a couple really good skill kids coming back. Definitely some added pressure but that is what we want. We are going to continue to work and they have really bought in to our program, get one day better at a time, just really excited here.”