‘Special place in my heart:’ Coach Pelini, players talk about 49ers trip to Youngstown State University

Bo Pelini spent three seasons as an assistant in San Francisco and helped them win a Super Bowl 1994

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The San Francisco 49ers and the Youngstown State University Football team are sharing facilities this week.

The trip to Youngstown provides the Niners an opportunity to prepare on the East Coast for this weekend’s opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s also special for YSU Head Coach Bo Pelini, who got his first opportunity to coach in the NFL with San Francisco.

He spent three seasons as an assistant coach there and won a Super Bowl with the 49ers in 1994.

Watch the video above to hear Coach Pelini’s thoughts on the 49ers organization, and what quarterback Nathan Mays plans to do this week.

YSU will play host to Duquesne at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.