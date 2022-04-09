NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Fifteen teams from Pennsylvania were at Westminster College earlier today for the Lawrence County Special Olympics basketball tournament.

“I just play for fun,” said basketball player Travis Williams. “Win or lose, we’re here for fun.”



The tournament started seventeen years ago, but was cancelled the last two years because of COVID-19.

“My son wanted to do it for his senior project, so we did it,” said event organizer and coach John Maielli. “It started at Ellwood City High School, and we did it with maybe four or five teams. And and it’s blossomed into here at Westminster College.”

The event not only shines a light on the Pennsylvania Special Olympics, but it brings people together.

“Brings the community here to volunteer, for spectators,” Maielli added. “I’m watching people coming in now that I know have nothing to do with this, but they come to watch. So and that’s that’s what we love to see and the athletes just have a ball.”

Over 100 Westminster students served as volunteers for the tournament.