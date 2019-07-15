Spartan Rally: Boardman community raises thousands for Micah Beckwith to buy new racing wheelchair

Beckwith is already a two-time State Track Qualifier and will now have a permanent racing chair to further his skills

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people showed up at Carmella’s Cafe Sunday afternoon to support Boardman junior Micah Beckwith.



He’s already a two-time State Qualifier in wheel chair racing, but was in need of a permanent racing chair. So the Boardman community rallied around Micah Sunday to make his dreams reality.

“I don’t even know what I’m feeling,” said Beckwith. “It’s really cool I didn’t expect this big of a turnout at all.”



Six years ago, Micah underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his spine, when complications eventually left him paralyzed from the waist down. But that didn’t slow Micah down.

He went out for track his freshman year at Boardman and the rest is history. Still, due to high costs, Micah had to rent his racing chair. But that all changed following today’s fundraiser.

“I can practice much more now,” he said. “It’s going to made for me so it’s going to be perfect for me. It’s going to be comfortable and any problems that are happening with it can be taken care of.”

“It’s indescribable, the love the support of people that we know and people that we don’t know,” said Miranda Weyand, Micah’s mother. “Complete strangers coming out to support him in the community, it’s a very overwhelming feeling.”

Over 200 tickets for the event were sold out with well over the goal of $4,500 raised for a new chair. YSU Head Coach Bo Pelini was on hand to help out, as well as one of his assistants Mike Tomczak, who helped organize the event for Micah.

“You spend time talking to him, he’s got a lot of great goals in life,” said Tomczak. “One day he wants to be a doctor and it goes beyond athletics and academics.”

“My goal is to go from seventh and eighth place to maybe first, second and third,” said Beckwith. “And out of high school just keep going into college.”

“It just shows me that humanity still is good, it really is,” said Weyand.