BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Alexia Spangler tossed a complete-game shutout and hit a homer in Howland’s 10-0 win over Boardman.

Spangler threw seven innings, allowed just three hits and struck out two batters. She also had a pair of hits and scored twice.

Cloe Lopez and Ariana Wilkinson each had two hits as well for the Tigers.

On Wednesday, Howland (11-9) was defeated in the sectional final by Louisville (12-9).

Boardman moved on Wednesday against Lake (3-0) to advance to the district semifinal against New Philadelphia on Monday.