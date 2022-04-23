HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Alexia Spangler tossed a six-hit shutout as Howland topped Jefferson 5-0. Spangler struck out seven batters while throwing 71% of her pitches for strikes.

Chloe Lopez belted a homerun and also finished with a double while driving in four runs. Brooke Tatar and Kayla Campbell each had a pair of hits while Zoe King had three hits from her leadoff spot atop the Tiger lineup.

Howland plays Nordonia tomorrow.

Amanda Beckwith led Jefferson with two hits.

The Falcons will welcome Girard on Monday.