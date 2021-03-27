Spalding tosses perfect game; Fitch rolls past LaBrae

Lydia Spalding struck out 10 Vikings as Fitch posts win number one

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lydia Spalding tosses a perfect game as she struck out 10 batters and didn’t allow a single hit or walk during the Falcons’ 15-0 win over LaBrae.

Spalding also went 3 for 3 from the plate which included a triple and an RBI. Sophia Senediak also went 3 for 3 with a double. Elyssa Molody, Maddy Taylor and Ayla Ray each had 2 hits apiece.

Fitch, as a team, had 16 base hits.

Fitch is set to meet Lakeside on Monday, March 29.

The Vikings will travel to Windham on Tuesday to take on the Bombers at 4:30 p.m.