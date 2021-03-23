Spalding leads Fitch softball into the new season

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2019, Fitch won the All-American Conference and earned the #3 seed in the Solon District.

“We’re all excited to put on the Falcon uniform and play for our school and community after losing out on last year,” says coach Steve Ward. “We have great team chemistry and energy. The ‘we’ mentality will make this a fun season.”

The Falcons return Lydia Spalding (Penn State commit) to her spot in the center of the diamond at pitcher. Fitch’s 1B/OF Maddy Taylor (Seton Hill signee) brings a boost to the offense and offers up solid defense. Elyssa Molody (SS) and Haley Tarr (OF) round out the returning letter winners.

Ward states, “We want to improve daily and play our best in May. We’re young in the experience arena so we have to continually grow. We have talent and can be explosive at times but we need to execute.”

Fitch opens the season with a matchup with LaBrae on Saturday, March 27.

Head Coach: Steve Ward

2019 Record: 17-10 (7-1), 1st place in AAC

2021 Schedule

Mar. 27 – LaBrae

Mar. 29 – Lakeside

Apr. 1 – Stow-Munroe Falls

Apr. 3 – Green

Apr. 3 – Western Reserve

Apr. 6 – Louisville

Apr. 12 – at Howland

Apr. 13 – Howland

Apr. 15 – Lakeview

Apr. 16 – Edgewood

Apr. 19 – at Canfield

Apr. 20 – Canfield

Apr. 26 – Harding

Apr. 27 – at Harding

Apr. 29 – VASJ

May 1 – at Massillon

May 3 – at Boardman

May 4 – Boardman

May 7 – at Jackson