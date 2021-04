AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lydia Spalding hits for the cycle in Fitch’s 23-0 win over Harding. Spalding also began the game pitching as she went three innings, struck out seven and allowed a hit.

Maddy Taylor also hit a home run. Caitlin Mitchell, McKenna Hogan and Sophia Senediak all had a pair of doubles. The Falcons, as a team, had 11 doubles.

Fitch improves to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the All-American Conference.

On Tuesday, the Falcons will visit Harding.