YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Coming up this Saturday, Jack Loew and Southside Boxing Club will host its annual “Season’s Beatings” event featuring local talent square off at Penguin City Brewery.

“The atmosphere, it’s like a little pro show, what they see on TV, it’s packed wall to wall ,it’s really good for them. We’re trying to keep this thing going in Youngstown. Amateur boxing keeps a lot of these kids off the street,” Loew said. “This is going on my 35th year of amateur boxing so I don’t think it’s on the downfall at all.”

Loew says this is about the 15th year they’ve put on the event, which will feature 10 local boxers, including an all-local co-headliner with Keith Burnside, Jr. taking on Isaac Johnson.

“It’s rare that you get that because the local kids don’t want to fight each other, nobody wants to lose. But you know what? It creates a great rivalry,” Loew said. “So kudos to these guys for stepping up to the plate and fighting each other and that’s going to be a really great fight.”

Along with those two, Tony Scandy and Ed Boehler will also face off during the main event.

Loew adds that the crowd should keep an eye on 13-year-old Omari Gardner, who’s getting a taste of the ‘big show’ for the first time.

“I think people are going to hear a lot about this kid in the future. He’s 13 years old and just a really, really talented young kid.”

“Season’s Beatings” will take place Saturday, Dec. 9 at Penguin City Brewery with doors opening at 6 p.m. The fights begin at 7 p.m.

“All our fans, they love this night,” Loew said. Penguin City has been great to us. It’s a beautiful venue. It’s an old steel mill so the fight view of it is beautiful.”

For general admission tickets, you can call Southside Boxing Club at (330) 501-5713 or visit Penguin City Brewery.