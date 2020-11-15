Southington’s looking to turn heads this coming season

Southington Wildcats

Coach: Matt Yoder

2019-20 Record: 1-22 (1-15, NAC)

Returning Starters: Junior – Jordan Kellar. Sophomores – Chayse Harris, Derek Sherwood and James Stull

…After going through a 1-win season, the Wildcats appear to have pieces in place for a vast improvement this year. “We’re looking to continue our growth from last season,” says coach Yoder. “Playing tough up-tempo defense and out working other teams.”

Jordan Kellar returns after averaging 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore. James Stull scored 9 points per outing last year as a freshman. They’ll be joined by Derek Sherwood and Chayse Harris also who saw plenty of minutes last year. Other returning letter winners are Garrett Anderson and Trey Redding along with sophomore Couper Nevling. Chalker will feature freshman Andrew Kirkland – who should see time on the varsity level this campaign.

Yoder states, “I expect us to compete in every game this season, leaving everything we have on the floor every single night. Turn some heads and bring respect back to a great school and program.”

2019-20 Northeastern Athletic Conference Standings

Bristol – 15-1 (19-6)

Pymatuning Valley – 14-2 (18-5)

Mathews – 10-6 (13-10)

Windham – 10-6 (11-13)

Badger – 8-8 (10-14)

Lordstown – 8-8 (10-14)

Newbury – 3-13 (7-17)

Maplewood – 3-13 (5-18)

Southington – 1-15 (1-22)

2020-21 Schedule

Southington

Nov. 27 – Cardinal

Nov. 28 – at Berkshire

Dec. 1 – Brookfield

Dec. 4 – Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 5 – Sebring

Dec. 8 – Windham

Dec. 11 – at Badger

Dec. 15 – Lordstown

Dec. 18 – at Bristol

Dec. 22 – Badger

Dec. 29 – at Maplewood

Jan. 5 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 8 – at Mathews

Jan. 12 – St. John

Jan. 15 – Fairport Harding

Jan. 22 – at Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 26 – at Windham

Feb. 2 – at Lordstown

Feb. 5 – Bristol

Feb. 11 – Maplewood

Feb. 13 – at Leetonia

Feb. 19 – Mathews