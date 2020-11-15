Southington’s looking to turn heads this coming season

Southington Wildcats
Coach: Matt Yoder
2019-20 Record: 1-22 (1-15, NAC)
Returning Starters: Junior – Jordan Kellar. Sophomores – Chayse Harris, Derek Sherwood and James Stull
…After going through a 1-win season, the Wildcats appear to have pieces in place for a vast improvement this year. “We’re looking to continue our growth from last season,” says coach Yoder. “Playing tough up-tempo defense and out working other teams.”
Jordan Kellar returns after averaging 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore. James Stull scored 9 points per outing last year as a freshman. They’ll be joined by Derek Sherwood and Chayse Harris also who saw plenty of minutes last year. Other returning letter winners are Garrett Anderson and Trey Redding along with sophomore Couper Nevling. Chalker will feature freshman Andrew Kirkland – who should see time on the varsity level this campaign.
Yoder states, “I expect us to compete in every game this season, leaving everything we have on the floor every single night. Turn some heads and bring respect back to a great school and program.”
2019-20 Northeastern Athletic Conference Standings
Bristol – 15-1 (19-6)
Pymatuning Valley – 14-2 (18-5)
Mathews – 10-6 (13-10)
Windham – 10-6 (11-13)
Badger – 8-8 (10-14)
Lordstown – 8-8 (10-14)
Newbury – 3-13 (7-17)
Maplewood – 3-13 (5-18)
Southington – 1-15 (1-22)
2020-21 Schedule
Southington
Nov. 27 – Cardinal
Nov. 28 – at Berkshire
Dec. 1 – Brookfield
Dec. 4 – Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 5 – Sebring
Dec. 8 – Windham
Dec. 11 – at Badger
Dec. 15 – Lordstown
Dec. 18 – at Bristol
Dec. 22 – Badger
Dec. 29 – at Maplewood
Jan. 5 – at Fairport Harding
Jan. 8 – at Mathews
Jan. 12 – St. John
Jan. 15 – Fairport Harding
Jan. 22 – at Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 26 – at Windham
Feb. 2 – at Lordstown
Feb. 5 – Bristol
Feb. 11 – Maplewood
Feb. 13 – at Leetonia
Feb. 19 – Mathews