SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of standout student-athletes from Southington have made school history.

Bella Woods has signed to continue her golf career in the college ranks at Mount Union, while Landen Duncan has signed with the Cleveland State wrestling program.

They are the first two student-athletes from Southington High School to sign for their respective sports.

Duncan is a four-time state qualifier and ended his high school career with a record of 128-31.

He placed second in Division III in the 132-pound weight class. He likewise placed second at state his junior year and came in fourth his sophomore campaign.

During his career, Duncan was a GFC All-American and a 16U freestyle champion.

Woods placed second at districts this year and finished in 10th at districts. She was named All-NAC with a 39.7 stroke average on the boys’ team.

She is a seven-time NEO futures tour winner and a two-time Trumbull County champion.