KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southington softball team captured a Division IV district championship on Wednesday as the Wildcats topped Western Reserve 5-4 at Badger High School.

Watch the video above to see highlights and hear from the Wildcats.

It is the first district title for Southington since 2001, ending a 22-year drought.

“It is huge for our team, for our town, for our community,” said Southington coach Rich Hudak. “Just everyone. It’s awesome. It’s been a long time, a long time coming. They worked their butts off and just extremely happy.”

“It makes us feel special,” said Southington pitcher Tatum Hudak. “We’re a special group and we know that our hard work pays off now.”

The Wildcats would jump on the Blue Devils early, plating three runs in the first inning.

Southington would add to their lead in the second inning when centerfielder Gabriella Nieves blasted a solo home run to make it 3-0 Wildcats.

Reserve would respond in the bottom of the third when they would bring home two runs on an error.

Trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Western Reserve would get the tying run to third base but Kelsey Kren would make a great catch to end the game and give the Wildcats the win.

“It’s definitely something crazy,” Nieves said. “Since the beginning, since we started practicing, I feel like I could feel something in this team. There is a huge spark and everybody worked together and everybody got along so well. So I knew that we would be a great team this year.”

Southington advances to the Division IV regional semifinals where they will face the Carey/Bascom Hopewell-Loudon winner on Wednesday at 5 p.m.